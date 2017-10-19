Southern comfort

× Expand Governor House, manager of Anointed One Soul Food Restaurant

When Governor House announced last month via Facebook that Anointed One Soul Food Restaurant would soon be opening on Madison’s west side, his post went mini-viral. More than 160 people shared the news, with dozens more chiming in with “likes,” “loves” and delighted comments.

“There’s a need for soul food in Madison,” says House, manager of the new restaurant that opened Oct. 17 at 515 Junction Road in the former home of Thulasi Indian Kitchen. “We are trying to bring great-tasting food and great service, and we’re working hard to give everybody a clean and comfortable environment.”

Anointed One specializes in “Southern-style home cooking,” including gumbo, catfish, turkey with dressing, pork chops, mac and cheese, cornbread, greens, desserts, “plus a lot more.” Beer and wine are also available. House, who spins at venues around town as DJ G Money, will provide musical ambience — old-school blues, classic R&B, jazz and maybe some gospel on Sundays.

The concept and menu are based on Anointed BBQ and Soul Food, a restaurant in Sheridan, Colorado. House has family members in the Denver area who are friends with Anointed owner and head chef Maurice “Mo” Jones. When they heard Jones was looking to expand Anointed to second location, they suggested Madison. “We knew how good the food was out in Denver, so we decided to give it a try,” House says.

Growing up in Madison, House remembers eating at his favorite soul food restaurants, many of which are now closed. “There was Jackson’s soul food restaurant back in the day, and Melly Mel’s, but she’s closed now,” House says. “Now McGee’s has some soul food options, but there are not many places I can think of that specialize in what we do.”

Anointed One is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can dine in or order take-out, and House hopes to eventually offer delivery. The phone number is 608-203-9671, but there’s no website for the business — not even a Facebook page. House says that’s deliberate. “The food should sell itself,” he says. “You know how you never see a Chinese food commercial? When the food’s good, you don’t have to advertise. People are just going to come.”