Blast from the past

In Door County, the fish boil is a well-loved culinary tradition. Part communal dining experience and part flaming, kerosene-doused spectacle, it’s one of those unique regional events that make Wisconsin, Wisconsin.

The Avenue Club and Bubble Up Bar hosted its own version of the northwoods classic Aug. 16 as part of its Throwback Dinner series, which launched last year. The first two installments this year included a Mad Men-inspired soiree in February and an adult summer camp-themed party in June. General manager Liz Stolz says the events were “very well-received,” so the restaurant decided to expand the series.

“We’re building off those first two Throwback Dinners,” Stolz says. “It’s an homage to a very retro-swanky era.”

With its updated mid-century decor, the Avenue Club is well-suited to host dinners that aim to evoke nostalgia. Up next is a tiki-themed dinner Oct. 12 and another Mad Men party Feb. 8, 2018. Tickets for upcoming events are available online and at the restaurant. The cost for each diner is $65, which includes five courses, two full-sized cocktails and also covers tax and tip.

Stolz says the Throwback events provide an experience that goes above and beyond a typical dinner at the restaurant. Guests start with a welcome drink and mingle with other partygoers before sitting down for a family-style meal. In between courses, servers engage guests with games and historical factoids, followed by another cocktail. The evening can last up to three hours.

“It’s a big, well-rounded experience for people to relax and enjoy,” Stolz says.

It’s also fun for restaurant staff to put together the menus, which reflect tastes and trends of the era. The upcoming tiki dinner will feature fun vintage dishes like a pu pu platter, pineapple pork and family-style baked meringue. The Mad Men menu includes 1960s classics like Waldorf salad, shrimp cocktail and Oscar-style beef tenderloin.

“Our chef spends a lot of time with the menu development,” Stolz says. “It’s a really fun time, and it’s nice to be doing something different.”