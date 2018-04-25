An IPA like an IIPA

“There’s a running joke in the beer business that if you put a skull on any craft beer [label], it will sell,” says Tom Porter of Lake Louie Brewing. While Porter’s latest beer, Skull Chucker IPA, does indeed have a skull on its label, he wants everyone to know that he’s not blindly following the ultra-hoppy trend with this beer.

What is it? Skull Chucker from Lake Louie Brewing of Arena.

Style: The India Pale Ale (IPA) showcases hop aroma and flavor. They can be herbal, piney, fruity even tropical depending on the variety of hops used. IPAs are medium-bodied and golden- to copper-colored. They range from 6.3 to 7.5 percent ABV and 50-70 IBU (International Bitterness Units).

Background: “I’ve never put so much dry hops in a fermenter; it was just insane,” says Porter. Skull Chucker is made with Magnum, Azacca, Waimea and Citra hops. The combination gives this IPA a layered effect that starts with tropical aromatic notes of the Citra. It eventually has a mild lingering bitterness from the Magnum. However, this isn’t a hop bomb. “I didn’t set out to make a one-trick pony. I gave it enough malt for some balance,” says Porter. “It’s impossible for me to make a yellow-water beer with just a bunch of hops; I have to have body in my beer.” Porter likes layering his hoppy beers, creating a bready and caramel maltiness to be the backbone to the beer, something for the hops to hang onto.

Skull Chucker was released into the Madison market a couple of weeks ago. Porter made one 30-barrel batch. He has not yet decided whether to make it again.

It’s sold in six-packs and on tap around Madison. Expect it to last into Madison Craft Beer Week (and probably to mid-May). The beer finishes at 6.5 percent ABV and approximately 80-90 IBUs. Six-packs sell for around $10.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Assertive citrus and tropical fruitiness.

Appearance: Clear golden color. A thick, soft, white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly with softness.

Taste: The citrus qualities come forward first. Eventually there’s a transition into spicy-maltiness, and then into mild bitterness. That malty middle lends balance to the flavor and body to the mouthfeel.

Finish/Aftertaste: Spicy, light-mild dryness and a hint of lingering bitterness.

Glassware: The Willi Becher will focus those early citrus notes while showing off the clean golden color.

Pairs well with: smoked cheddars and entrees with a modest spicy heat. There is plenty of hop character in this beer that will go well with pizzas and pastas, especially those with spicier tomato sauces rich in pepper, chipotle or even jalapeño.

The Verdict: Skull Chucker is a solid IPA, with an assertive citrus aroma and a modest bitter bite in the finish. I enjoyed its layers and complexity. In the beginning there’s lots of tropical orange aroma. However, Skull Chucker takes a different turn, matching its citrus side with healthy dose of malt. The malt never takes over, just provides balance to the hops. Finally, there’s a wave of mild bitterness from the Magnum hops in the finish. Here the flavor profile is like a double IPA, but with the lower alcohol content of an IPA.