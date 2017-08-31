Badger brews

× Expand Robin Shepard

Badger-themed beers tend to be ambers, connecting the reddish color of the style and the UW-Madison’s team color. On the other hand, some are just easy-to-drink brews that pair well with brats and burgers.

Badger Club from Wisconsin Brewing Company

This amber lager offers smooth, clean malt presence with just enough Cascade hops to lend balance. It’s one of Wisconsin Brewing’s best sellers.

Better Off Red from Vintage Brewing Company

Brewmaster and UW-Madison alumnus Scott Manning likes to show off his pride in Big Red with this beer, a medium-bodied red ale made with five different hops.

Boghopper from Rockhound Brewing

This light cranberry saison is made with pilsner and Munich malts and a kiss of Saaz hops. Its release is tied to the Badgers’ 2017 home opener.

Capital Amber from Capital Brewery

An easy-drinking, well-balanced copper lager that says it all with its tag line, “Beer for Badgers.”

5th Quarter Porter from Lucky’s 1313

This medium-bodied dark ale is a pleasant porter with nice balance between the chocolate/caramel maltiness and piney Centennial hops.

Red lager from The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

Made with fresh, locally grown Mt. Hood hops, this yet-to-be released wet-hopped lager doesn’t have a name yet. However, watch for it this fall in 12-ounce cans.