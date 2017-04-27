Beers to hunt down

Madison Craft Beer Week, April 28-May 7, is a great time for beer hunters to find limited-release gems, one-offs, new beers and special releases. Danny McMahon of Door County Brewing is one of the many Wisconsin brewers who loves to roll out new beers in Madison during this event. “We always use Madison Craft Beer Week as a platform to showcase some of our smaller batch seasonals, one-offs, and taproom-only beers,” he says.

Here are some of the rare beers I’ll be making tracks to sample during Madison Craft Beer Week:

Verses from Door County Brewing

This double milk stout is brewed with coffee, toasted coconut and cocoa nibs. It will be on tap at Trixie’s Growlers to Go-Go on April 28 and at Dexter’s Pub on April 29.

Border War Bourbon Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale from Potosi Brewing

Aged in barrels from Blaum Brothers Distillery of Galena, Illinois, this big, rich Scotch ale will be at Brocach on the Capitol Square on April 28 starting at 5 p.m. If you miss it, the Malt House has a Potosi tap takeover on May 7 that will also feature this beer and the brewery’s Grand Amber, a barrel-aged barleywine (another limited beer to watch for).

Frootie Tang from Wisconsin Brewing Company

Brewer Clinton Lohman has been playing on the brewery’s pilot system and he’s come up with a Double Belgian-style IPA made with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops and a touch of red wheat. The beer finishes at 9 percent ABV. Lohman describes the concoction as “a lot of tropical fruit that tastes like a glass of boozy, dank Tang.” Look for this beer to be on tap at the Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus on April 28 starting at 7 p.m., the Tip Top Tavern on April 29 for the Brewers tailgate party, and also during the first weekend of craft beer week at the Free House Pub in Middleton.

Oranje Crush from The Great Dane Pub and Brewery

This is the newest canned beer from the Great Dane. It’s a saison made with Mandarina Bavaria hops, a small amount of bitter orange peel, and fermented with Belgian yeast. This beer is just appearing in liquor stores as craft beer week heats up.

Napalm Bunny from Ale Asylum

This is an imperial version of the brewery’s Velveteen Habit IPA. The release party for this new beer will be at the Waypoint Public House on April 28 starting at 5 p.m.

Wheat the F! collaboration beer from Rockhound and House of Brews

The “f” stands for “fruit,” actually, says Rockhound brewmaster Nate Warnke. This hefeweizen has the fruitiness of pineapple and mango, which are added during fermentation. Find it at both Rockhound and House of Brews starting on April 29.

Common Thread 2016 at Vintage Brewing Company

Common Thread 2017 Baltic Porter will be on hand, but also a limited release version of Common Thread 2016, the gose, that’s been aged in apple brandy barrels. Watch for these beers on April 28 and April 29 at the brewpub.

Banana Pancake Hefeweizen from Karben4

This is a classic malt bomb with flapjack flavor from the toasted wheat and fruity banana aroma from the hefeweizen yeast. You can find it at each of the Nitty Gritty locations as part of a Sunday beer brunch on April 30.

Darted Rhino from the Sun Prairie Wort Hogs

The Sun Prairie Wort Hogs home brew club teamed up with One Barrel Brewing to release Darted Rhino, a Belgian blonde created by home brew contest winner Zak Holmes. Find it at One Barrel on May 2 beginning at 2 p.m.

Blushing Monk 2015 from Founders Brewing

This beer is loaded with raspberries and fermented with Belgian yeast. Finding it on tap in Madison is a special treat. Trixie’s Liquor will have it in the Growlers to Go-Go taproom on May 3 beginning at noon.

Norwegian Wood from The Grumpy Troll

This English-style IPA only appears every so often at the Grumpy Troll and it’s one of my favorites. It will be on tap there starting May 4.

Uncommon Thread from Alt Brew

This gluten-free version of this year’s Common Thread is also a Baltic porter. The release party is scheduled for May 4 at Alt Brew.

Scotch Ale from Gray’s Tied House

This Verona pub’s special-release beers sometimes fly under the radar. This big, high-ABV Scotch ale will be released in the brewpub for the first time on May 5 at 5 p.m.

Plowshare from Rockhound Brewing

This is a farmhouse saison made with a touch of wheat, bitter orange peel and coriander. The release is set for May 5 at 3 p.m.

St. Louis Gueuze Fond Tradition – Castle Brewery Van Honsebrouck

Sour beer fans will appreciate this traditional gueuze from Belgium. It’s a rare treat on tap. It’s among an impressive lineup of beers featured during Sour Saturday at the Malt House on May 6.

Yard Work Crushable IPA from Hop Haus

Throughout Madison Craft Beer Week, this session IPA should be on tap at the brewpub in Verona. At 4.9 percent ABV, it’s perfect following a little yard work.