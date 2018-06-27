White wine turns Karben4 Brewmaster Ryan Koga’s mind to memories of his time in Montana. There he attended college and got his start brewing at Yellowstone Valley Brewing in Billings. White wine and craft beers were part of many summer evenings outside with friends. As a tribute those times, he’s combined the best of beer and wine into what he describes as a “vine pale ale” called Belly Bongos.

What is it? Belly Bongos from Karben4 Brewing of Madison.

Style: Pale ales are medium-bodied and light yellow-golden to copper color. The pale ale offers medium to high hoppiness that can range from mildly bitter to fruity, depending upon the hops used by the brewer. They are commonly 4.4 to 5.4 percent ABV.

Background: This beer gets its white wine character from two specific German hops. Hallertau Blanc offers hints of white wine grapes, pineapple and lemon. Hüll Melon provides notes of melon and strawberry. (If you’d like to explore those hops more, know that Hallertau Blanc is found in Ale Asylum’s Hu$h Money, while Hüll Melon is used in Door County Brewing’s Apricot Dude Ranch.) Belly Bongos also has a light European malt backbone from Bohemian Pilsner and Scottish Golden Promise malts. Both combine for a mild graininess; however, you have to look for the malts because this beer is about maximizing the unique white wine qualities of the hops.

Koga has been working on this beer since 2016 when he released a pilot batch in the brewery’s taproom. There was enough of a following for the beer that he made a larger batch last summer as seasonal taproom-only release. After continued tweaking of the hop schedule, the points at which hops are added in the brewing process, Koga became satisfied enough to bottle it and offer it statewide. Six-packs just started appearing.

Belly Bongos isn’t Koga’s only beer to reflect his appreciation for wine. The brewery’s year-round Lady Luck has a distinctive red wine sweetness from its malt bill. “Lady Luck is our homage to Bordeaux wine and Belly Bongos is our homage to white Zinfandel,” says Koga.

Belly Bongos was named on a whim; Koga says there no hidden meaning in it, just a fun alliteration of words and a reference to patting one’s tummy like playing the bongos. The beer finishes at 5.1 percent ABV. It sells in the brewery’s taproom for $5/glass and in stores for $10/6-pack.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light, fruity, with hints of grape and citrus.

Appearance: Golden color with a slight haziness. A medium bubbly, off-white head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly, sharp and crisp.

Taste: The wine-like fruitiness of white grapes is up front. The citrus hints of melon and light strawberry are more in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Crisp and dry, very much like light white wine.

Glassware: Karben4 serves this beer in a goblet-like glass with an outward flare of the lip. That’s a great choice because it allows the fruity, grape-like aromas to expand under the nose.

Pairs well with: fish and chicken. It’s also great on its own as a pre-meal beer because its dry crispness will cleanse the palate ahead of the meal.

The Verdict: This is a light, crisp, dry pale ale, and at 5.1 percent ABV, it offers some sessionable qualities that are well-suited for summer enjoyment. Its signature flavor comes from the Hallertau Blanc and Hüll Melon hops. Serving it very cold will bring out the crisp dryness; slightly warmed, more grape and melon sweetness will emerge. There’s no assertive bitterness or juicy tropical hop flavors here; this is a lighter pale ale.