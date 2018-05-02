× Expand Karben4 Brewers from across the state come together each year to make Common Thread. This year's brew is an American pale lager.

The release of Common Thread marks the start of Madison Craft Beer Week. The beer is an annual collaborative creation by brewers from throughout the state. This year’s Common Thread is an American pale lager.

What is it? Common Thread 2018 was made by roughly 40 Wisconsin brewers for Madison Craft Beer Week.

Style: The American pale lager is intended to be a cross between a pilsner-esque lager and a hoppy American pale ale with tropical aroma and flavor.

Background: This is the 7th annual Common Thread beer. Each year it’s a different style, usually something you might not readily find on store shelves. Previous brews have been: Wisconsin/California common (2012), biere de garde (2013), Bohemian pilsner (2014), Belgian tripel (2015), gose (2016), and a Baltic porter (2017).

Karben4 served as the 2018 host brewery. The brewers came together on March 18 for the actual brewing. This year they made approximately 45 barrels of Common Thread. It’s distributed as a draught-only beer, mostly to Madison area bars and restaurants. Its official release is May 3 at Karben4, and it should be available into early summer.

The 2018 version of Common Thread is “a bridge between the Germanic brewing traditions of making lagers and current use of new strains of hops found in American pale ales,” says Karben4 brewmaster Ryan Koga. “Our goal was to represent the best of both.”

Common Thread features Mosaic and Ekuanot hops, both known for their juicy tropical fruitiness. Some of the hoppiness came from lupulin powder, a concentrated dry form of hop resins and oils. Some brewers feel it produces smoother and cleaner hop character in beer. Many of the ingredients, including the hops, lupulin powder, malts and yeast were donated by either suppliers or other breweries. Karben4 dedicated equipment, time and nearly six weeks of fermentation space to make the beer. Proceeds from sales of Common Thread go to the Wisconsin Brewers Guild for promotion and industry awareness programs.

Common Thread 2018 finishes at 6.8 percent ABV and approximately 15 IBUs. It also leads my short list of beers to watch for during this year’s Madison Craft Beer Week.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light fruity orange, melon and citrus.

Appearance: Golden copper color. A thick, soft, off-white/light-tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly with roundness.

Taste: The juicy orange and tangerine flavors come out first, then softer light sweet hints of melon and papaya. A mild maltiness lies in the background.

Finish/Aftertaste: Light citrus hoppiness, yet still a clean lager-like finish.

Glassware: As Common Thread makes its way onto taps around Madison, it will likely be served in a variety of glassware. If you’re given a choice, ask for a glass with an inward angle near the lip (like a Willi Becher or snifter) to focus the hop aroma.

Pairs well with: meaty fish like tuna, trout, salmon and whitefish. However, don’t miss taking a few sips of this beer on its own to appreciate its fruity and tropical hoppiness.

The Verdict: This year’s Common Thread succeeds in being hop-focused like a pale ale yet balanced and clean like a lager. The Mosaic and Ekuanot hops deliver lots of juicy tropical aroma and flavor, while a background of pilsner malt and oats lend light bready nuttiness and balance. What stands out are orange and melon accents that are fresh and crisp. It has bright, fruity citrus character without any bitter bite.