From milkshakes to Chardonnay barrel-aged tripels

This year’s annual Great Taste of the Midwest brought nearly 200 breweries to Madison’s Olin Park. Attendees had over 1,000 different brews to try under sunny skies on the shore of Lake Monona. Each year the event is one of the hottest tickets for beer lovers, selling out in just a few hours when they go on sale in early May. Here are a few of my picks and favorite memories from the weekend.

Favorite pre-party

The city view atop Madison’s new AC Hotel made a picture-perfect backdrop for One Barrel Brewing’s tap takeover on Friday night. Adding to the view from the Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro was the restaurant’s massive crystal chandelier that Brewer Matt Gerdts used to called attention to his new orange pilsner called “Don’t Touch My Chandelier.”

Barrel-aged brew

Quiet Giant imperial stout from Imperial Oak Brewery

This Illinois brewery brought a half-dozen signature barrel-aged beers to the Great Taste. The Quiet Giant was a rich, complex stout, aged with vanilla and cinnamon in bourbon barrels for over a year. Just as impressive was the brewery’s Beermuda Triangle, a Chardonnay barrel-aged Belgian Tripel.

Belgian beer

Orville, Delafield Brewhaus (Delafield, Wisconsin)

This rich, earthy, yeasty brew was a tribute to the Belgian stalwart Orval.

Big beer with flavor

Ice Breaker, Potosi Brewing Company

This Baltic porter was smooth and rich in deep chocolate malt and subtle warmth at 8.5 percent ABV. It had been aged in Cody Road Bourbon Whiskey barrels from Mississippi River Distillery of Le Claire, Iowa.

Cask beer

Sunshine Daydream, Hop Haus

The cask ale tent alone offered nearly 50 beers — so selecting a standout from among them, in all fairness, was quite challenging. However, it was this local APA that stood out for me because of its fruity and citrus notes, finishing clean and crisp from the cask.

Crowd-sourced excitement

WarPigs Lazurite, Three Floyds

This juicy IPA is a collaboration between Three Floyds and the WarPigs Brewpub of Copenhagen, Denmark. It was one of the most sought-after beers at the Three Floyds booth.

Dessert in a glass

Barrel-aged Vlad The Conquistador, Hailstorm Brewing

A decadent, robust, sweet barrel-aged Russian Imperial Stout with layers of cinnamon, chocolate, vanilla, chilies and agave.

Fruit beer

Porch Appeal, Gonzo’s Biggdogg Brewing

A very fruity, dry golden peach ale with juicy sweetness that was great for the sunny afternoon in Olin Park.

Hoppy standout

Squeezit, Corridor Brewery & Provisions

This double-dry-hopped double IPA was a tropical showcase of Mosaic and Citra hops.

Hops and beyond

Snaggletooth Bandana, Solemn Oath Brewery

This one had huge, in-your-face citrus notes of grapefruit, pineapple and mango. Assertive at 81 IBUs, yet still inviting and drinkable.

Lighter side

Boysenberry Berliner weisse, Perennial Artisan Ales

This light Berliner weisse offered a sweet-sour combination accented by its reddish pink color. From watching several who tried it ahead of me in line, I concluded it was a beer that one either liked or quickly dumped. Few samplers were in the middle with their opinion. I just happened to find it refreshing.

Newcomer to watch for

Melms Brewing

This old brewery name dates back to the 1860s; it was one of the largest breweries in Milwaukee. The modern Melms intends to open a taproom in Hartland by early fall. It will brew small-batch experimental beers, and larger batches in collaboration with Sweet Mullets Brewing of Oconomowoc. Brewer Brandon Van Epps brought samples of his Copperhead ale, Honey Badger IPA and Walker’s Point Wheat.

Pilsner

Pilsner, Port Huron Brewing

Brewmaster Tanner Brethorst brought a pilot batch of pilsner. He says he’s still tweaking the recipe a bit before he’ll consider offering it in bottles. Hey Tanner, don’t tinker too much, as it was a solid, clean-tasting, balanced Pilsner.

Sessionable saison

Forequarter Five, Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company

An easy-drinking farmhouse ale that also just won a gold medal at the 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championships.

Sour

Voyageur Yukon, Thirsty Pagan

This wild sour red ale had been aged in a Voyageur Aquavit barrel. It was distinctively tart with hints of cardamom, stone fruit, tobacco and botanicals.

Scott Manning of Vintage Brewing Company

Surprise find

The Kweik and the Dead, Vintage Brewing

This bubbly brown ale made with Norwegian farm house yeast is somewhat like a saison, however with a unique, inviting combination of bright citrus freshness and a background of bready sweetness.

What was that?

Brawndo, O’so Brewing

At the advice of Ale Asylum’s head brewer, Chris Riphenburg, I found myself standing in line for a taste of this gelatin-like, lime green elixir being poured at the O’So booth. It was a sweet concoction that drew a constant line of fascinated fest-goers, or perhaps they were just fans of the 2006 movie Idiocracy.

Wow factor

Boysenberry Milkshake IPA, Dangerous Man Brewing

This IPA certainly created a lot of buzz around the festival. Made with Mosaic hops, lactose, vanilla, boysenberry puree and a lot of oats, it wasn’t difficult to understand why it had “milkshake” in its description.

Favorite find

Rauch’em Sock’em American ale, Blue Heron Brewpub

This smoked ale was so smooth and approachable I couldn’t resist a second sample. It offered gentle roast on the nose and a light, pleasant lingering of sweet malty breadiness from the smoked Bamberg malt.