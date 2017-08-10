Beer, coming to Sun Prairie

“It’s the number-one question I get in terms of my job: ‘Where is the brewpub and when is it coming?’” says Neil Stechschulte, Sun Prairie’s director of economic development.

The answer: Soon.

Nathan Kinderman and C.J. Hall hope to open their brewpub in spring of 2018. “We’ve been watching the expansion in Sun Prairie and have wanted to focus on the downtown,” says Hall. Groundbreaking could take place later this month on the future home of the Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen.

The restaurant and brewhouse will occupy approximately 7,100 square feet of the first floor of a new two-story commercial building planned for 132 Market St. by local developer Bill Howe. The building’s second floor and rooftop will be managed separately and available for events.

Kinderman is a veteran Madison restaurant owner and bar manager (Gates & Brovi and Sardine). Hall works in marketing and design, and has been recognized in homebrew competitions like the Grumpy Challenge at Mount Horeb’s Grumpy Troll Brewpub.

Kinderman and Hall met in seventh grade while growing up in Oregon, Wisconsin. “Sun Prairie is close to home for both of us, the timing is perfect, and we’re excited about the market,” says Kinderman.

“The city is growing so much, the downtown is vibrant, and to be located there is really cool,” Hall says. “It’s exciting to be on the ground floor of a new project.”

The brewpub is expected to feature high ceilings, a large bar, a wood-fired oven and a glass-enclosed brewhouse. The brewpub will also have roll-up garage-door-style windows opening to a street-level patio that wraps around two sides of the building.

The brewhouse will feature new equipment designed by Quality Tank Solutions (QTS) of Oconomowoc. Hall will oversee brewing; however, he also plans to hire a head brewer. His goal is to have 12 to 14 Full Mile beers on tap most of the time.

Kinderman will manage the kitchen, bar and front of the house. “We want to locally source ingredients for our food menu as much as we can,” he says. Kinderman describes his plans for food as “casual, elevated pub fare; food that is approachable.”

There will be attention paid to more than beer and food, he adds. “The spirits and wine will be quite a bit different than anything Sun Prairie has seen,” Kinderman says. Full Mile will also periodically offer live music.