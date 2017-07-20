Thinking big and organic

× Expand Eric and Erika Jones accept the challenge of brewing with organic ingredients and hope to work with area farmers.

Can a beer be both big and organic?

Yes — in fact it’s easier that way, says Eric Jones. Jones, along with his wife and business partner, Erika Jones, is planning to open a small organic brewery on Madison’s east side.

Giant Jones Brewing Company will specialize in big beers, those with lots of flavor and strength. Many will fall between 8 to 8.5 percent ABV. The beers will also be certified organic.

“That’s important to us; it’s a value we have in our own home,” says Eric Jones. Erika is executive director of the Madison-based FairShare CSA Coalition, which aids Community Supported Agriculture farms. Other Wisconsin breweries, most notably Lakefront Brewing with its Organic ESB, make a handful of certified organic beers, but Giant Jones is taking a big leap by declaring an all-organic lineup.

Making big beers “goes hand-in-hand with our decision to be an organic brewery,” says Jones. “Organic ingredients, especially hops, cost more than other options. Yet, we don’t think people should pay a premium, or would necessarily choose our beer, just because it’s organic.”

The premium price beer lovers already pay for big beers will allow Giant Jones to absorb the extra cost of organic ingredients, says Jones.

There will be some limitations in what malts are available organic, “though this is expanding,” says Jones. Sourcing hops will be the biggest challenge. “Growing organic hops is not overly reliable in many parts of the world due to powdery mildew that can affect the plants,” says Jones. But being small will make obtaining enough organic ingredients easier. He plans to source some hops from New Zealand, where the environment makes it easier to grow organic.

“We’re also looking forward to partnering with local farmers to source hops, and even some micro lots of grain,” Jones says. “Erika’s work with FairShare CSA Coalition, over 50 organic vegetable growers, will help us make some of these connections.”