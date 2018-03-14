Hands across the water

× Expand Robin Shepard John Casey's Irish Red Ale is a collaboration between One Barrel Brewing in Madison, Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona and St. Mel's Brewing in Longford, Ireland. Left to right: James Kramer, Jesse Vogel, and Mike McGuire of Wisconsin Brewing Company (WBC), Peter Gentry of One Barrel Brewing, John Campbell of Wisconsin Distributors, and Kirby Nelson of WBC.

Anyone searching for a taste of Ireland this St. Paddy’s Day might try raising a pint and offering a toast with John Casey’s Irish Red.

What is it? John Casey’s Irish Red, a collaboration from One Barrel Brewing Company of Madison, Wisconsin Brewing Company of Verona and St. Mel’s Brewing Company of Longford, Ireland.

Style: The Irish Red Ale is copper to reddish brown. It’s a style that features smooth caramel and toasted malt character with just enough hops to lend spice and bitterness for balance. They often range from 4 to 5 percent ABV.

Background: John Campbell of Wisconsin Distributors came up with the idea for this beer while visiting his family in Ireland. Over a few pints with the owners of St. Mel’s Brewing in Longford, Campbell’s hometown, the idea of collaborating with an American brewery took shape. Once back in Madison, Campbell convinced One Barrel’s Peter Gentry and Wisconsin Brewing’s Kirby Nelson to sign on. This past January the three breweries started exchanging ideas and recipes through emails and conference calls. On brew day they Skyped in the brewers from St. Mel’s, Eoin Tynan and Liam Hanlon, for last minute advice. “It’s been fun to bring folks from my small town in Ireland with some people I work very closely with in America,” says Campbell. The collaboration has sparked a friendship, and they are now discussing how to make gose at the St. Mel’s Brewery in time for summer.

John Casey’s Irish Red Ale is made with a range of U.S. and European specialty grains. At its core is a base malt from the Malting Company of Ireland that Irish brewers often use for traditional flavor and body in beers like this. Insights from St. Mel’s and that malt add a level of authenticity.

John Casey’s was designed to be served on nitrogen, which lends a softer, fuller mouthfeel that also accentuates the bready and caramel maltiness of the beer. It’s lightly bittered with Northbound hops that give balance to the flavor profile. Fermentation is handled by an English ale yeast. The beer finishes at 5.2 percent ABV. “This is a genuine Irish ale,” says Wisconsin Brewing’s Nelson.

The name John Casey is a tribute to John Campbell, who came up with the idea, and Casey Trudgeon at Wisconsin Distributors.

This Irish Red Ale is a limited release. It’s being stocked mostly in the Madison area, along with some taverns in the Fox Valley, Door County and Milwaukee. It is on tap at both Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona and at One Barrel Brewing in Madison. It sells for around $4-$6/pint.

By the Way: Ireland’s St. Mel’s Brewery has worked out a deal with Wisconsin Distributors to ship bottles of its pale ale and brown ale into Madison just in time for the St. Patrick’s weekend. The limited shipment was sparked by the collaboration with Wisconsin Brewing and One Barrel Brewing. Look for it at Madison’s larger craft beer stores.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: A light maltiness characterized by hints of caramel and breadiness.

Appearance: Beautiful deep amber-bronze color. The nitrogen gas support helps support a thick soft, light-tan head.

Texture: Medium bodied, creamy and soft.

Taste: Smooth caramel breadiness. Remains clean and well-balanced throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: Light caramel and breadiness of the Irish base malt, balanced with the subtle spicy pine of the Northbound hops. However, this is a well-balanced and clean beer from start to finish.

Glassware: The Willi Becher works well to gently focus the aroma and support the thick soft creamy head. However, purists may want to reach for a Guinness tulip glass.

Pairs well with: fish and chips. The soft, smooth, creamy, caramel maltiness will complement most breaded and fried fish. You won’t find a better beer for Friday fish fries.

The Verdict: This beer defines what a traditional pub ale should be. It goes well with a good meal, conversation with friends and some traditional acoustic music. It’s smooth, balanced and clean. The soft caramel, toffee and bready tones of the Irish base malt are inviting and the nitrogen pour brings it together without a showy hop bill or the alcoholic warmth from more malt than it needs. At 5.2 percent ABV it has all the inviting qualities that make you want to have a couple pints with friends in the pub.