The Hop Haus just marked its second anniversary of brewing beer a few weeks ago. The small brewpub has found a following in its hometown of Verona. It also bottles some of its most popular brands,distributing throughout Madison and southern Wisconsin. Its newest six-pack offering is a pale ale called Peace Train.

What is it? Peace Train from Hop Haus Brewing Company of Verona.

Style: The pale ale is a medium-bodied, golden to light amber beer with modest hop character. The style often falls between 4.5 to 5.5 percent ABV.

Background: Hop Haus opened as a brewpub in Verona in June 2015. It started bottling its beers with the help of Octopi Brewing in Waunakee last February. That was a big business expansion decision for owner and brewmaster Phil Hoechst, who’s been surprised just how quickly his packaged beers have taken off. “The aha moment was seeing my beer on a pallet at Woodman’s; and it was next to New Glarus. That was really cool,” says Hoechst. Peace Train is one of four Hop Haus beers currently offered in 12-ounce bottles. (The others are Plaid Panther Scotch Ale, Magic Dragon Double IPA and El Andy IPA.)

Peace Train is riding the popularity of hoppy pale ales. “While IPAs rose in the past four to five years, the pale ale seemed to be forgotten,” says Hoechst. “But now the style is making a comeback with those who want hops, but nothing that is crazy or too strong,” he says. Hoechst’s take on the pale ale is straightforward with hops like Cascade and Centennial that showcase grapefruit and citrus flavors. This beer is also dry hopped with Falconer’s Flight to give it a boost in hoppy aroma. The result is a blend of different fruity citrus flavors with a dry and mildly bitter finish.

The Cat Stevens song by the same name inspired the beer. Hoechst says the song’s reference about “good things to come,” has been an anthem for him in getting his now two-year old brewpub established. That verse is even printed on the brewery’s bottle labels and cartons.

Peace Train has been a regular but not constant offering at the brewpub. Now in bottles it will be available year-round. It finishes at 5.4 percent ABV and an estimated 36 IBUs. Six-packs sell for around $8, and in the brewpub it’s available for $5 glass, $9/32-ounce growler (refill), and $15/64-ounce growler (refill).

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light, yet firm citrus nose.

Appearance: Clear orange-copper body. A thick, bubbly light tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied, bubbly with roundness.

Taste: A sharp citrus beginning with hints of grapefruit hoppiness throughout.

Finish/Aftertaste: Bitter grapefruit flavor and dryness.

Glassware: The Willi Becher with its inward taper will focus the hop aroma under the nose.

Pairs well with: Sriracha chicken bites from the Hop Haus menu. Peace Train’s dry bitter finish is nice with food that has a touch of spicy heat. This pale ale goes great with grilling and backyard picnic fare. My favorite pairing for it is a burger topped with pepper jack cheese.

The Verdict: Peace Train is an approachable pale ale for most drinkers, hophead or not. What I like most is the grapefruit and citrus aroma, followed by its dry and bitter finish. Overall, Peace Train stays on the mild side of hoppiness. It’s not a big juicy tropical pale ale. The finish stands out for me. I also like it for being light and clean on the palate. It has hop aroma and flavor, yet doesn’t linger. And at 5.4 percent ABV it’s reasonable to think about having more than one.