Critics say Olbrich biergarten is being forced on neighborhood

Madison is used to opposition to development projects. But Ald. David Ahrens says something is different about the neighborhood resistance to a proposed biergarten at Olbrich Park.

“The operating assumption is that the fix is in,” says Ahrens, summarizing criticism of the proposal to create a 300-seat beer and food concession at Olbrich beach.

In May, the city issued a request for proposals for “placemaking services” at the Olbrich Park beach house. This fall, two proposals were recommended — the biergarten, to be operated by the BKM Group, and a watercraft rental service from Rutabaga Paddlesports.

The two private companies would rehab the beach house and lease the building; a percentage of sales would go back to the city. Parks commission president David Wallner compared the plan to the deal the city struck with Big Top Productions to revitalize Breese Stevens Field.

But some park neighbors see problems. Jenn Jackson, who lives near Olbrich, says a community meeting Dec. 8 was attended mainly by those opposed to a private developer selling beer in a public park. She’s concerned about handing public green space over to private hands and the “lack of experience” the BKM Group has running an alcohol-related business (the business was formed in June.)

“Putting alcohol in a park sends a message that the only way we can create a community space is by selling alcohol,” says Jackson. “Rather than trying to find something that would get more people to experience the park, the option that we’ve been given is to have more people go there to drink.”

Additionally, Jackson says neighbors were not given an opportunity to offer other “placemaking” ideas that don’t involve alcohol before the request for proposals went out from the city. Wallner says this is the standard process for park projects.

One detail fueling controversy over the project is that Ald. Sara Eskrich’s husband, Erik Kesting, is a partner in the BKM group.

Ald. Ahrens says he only recently learned of Kesting’s involvement. “Should people have a question about that? Yes,” says Ahrens. But, he adds, Eskrich is recusing herself from discussing the project with city officials and voting.

Ahrens is alarmed that more than a dozen people have accused him of “hiding the project” from the public.

“It’s not a done deal by any means,” says Ahrens. “I heard 20 times that this is being railroaded through. I got an email this weekend that said local government is being controlled by special interests. But there have been no votes.”

Ahrens sees the paranoid rhetoric of the presidential election being applied to the routine workings of local government. He calls it “frightening to see how that has saturated civic discussion.”

“What’s troubling is the assumption that there is a conspiracy at the highest level to hide something nefarious,’ says Ahrens. “I mean, c’mon. This is a goddamn biergarten and canoe rental.”

The biergarten still needs to be approved by several city committees as well as the full Common Council. The developer hopes to have the process completed by February.

Jackson says it sure “seems like a done deal” to neighbors who oppose the plan. “There was a feeling of like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t realize this was really going to happen,’” says Jackson. “A lot people didn’t think a city project could take place this quickly. Well, it can when certain people want it to.”

Comments (9)

Comment Feed

Open your bar on private land zoned for it, and with private investment.

When people buy a home in a residential neighborhood next to a city park, they do not expect it to turn into a 300 seat outdoor commercial bar seating 300 people and playing amplified music from 4pm until 10pm every single night. That wouldn't be approved in a commercial space embedded in a residential neighborhood, and should be less acceptable in a city park three blocks from the elementary school and a close neighborhood to the east side club which already serves beer on the shore in a smaller and more controlled environment. I don't pay taxes for the city to open up bar in the park, and the east side club doesn't expect their taxes to support opening a competing venue next door. If the city thinks beer makes parks better, let everyone byob at the park? The city doesn't need to be in the already overserved alcohol distribution business, and it's bad mix of public and private business.

Ray Ferguson 3 days ago

Oy

Dramatic NIMBY much?

Tyler 3 days ago

NO NO NO

"playing amplified music from 4pm until 10pm every single night"

Stop exaggerating. It doesn't help you make your point.

"...East side club doesn't expect their taxes to support opening a competing venue next door"

If you'd bother to do some reading, The East Side Club has no issues with this project. More exaggerating.

Richard 2 days ago

Pro Garten

I've seen and heard many an opponent (ahem, Eastmoreland folks) raise their voice regarding this in public settings and disagreeing with those in favor to a rigorous and one might say impolite way. All indications, in my experience, are that the opponents are, well, acting a bit immature and aren't really listening to the other side. Not atypical for those on the east side who are perpetually outraged (don't deny it for a second; you know who you are). I live and work right in the heart of the east side, by the way. I'm one of you, except I think I'm a bit more rational.

Debbie, I do not drink by personal choice and manage to enjoy myself in settings with or without booze in this city. Would you call a Mallards game anything but family friendly? Booze is served there. What about the Orton Park fest or any of the other festivals? How many times have those gone off the rails due to booze. Never, in my experience, and I see plenty of families at them. If you cannot find an good time in Madison that doesn't involve booze or isn't tainted by booze I think you're not looking hard enough.

Chuck 6 days ago

Not a Big Deal

As a long-time neighborhood resident, I strongly support adding these amenities to Olbrich Park. Maybe Debbie grew up in a teetolaling puritan family, but in MY family, and in most Wisconsin families, beer is a regular part of most gatherings. Beer gardens are absolutely family friendly; in fact they are a vital part of German culture, which largely underpins Wisconsin culture. It's sickening to me that our neighborhood associations (looking at you, Marquette) have been taken over by such angry NIMBYs and conspiracy theorists with reactionary and distinctly non-progressive agendas. What has happened to this city? It used to be that everyone wanted to improve this city, and make it better place to live for all people, which brought us a lot of recognition on "Best of" lists throughout the 80s and 90s. It sure has been a while since we were on any of those lists...

La Crosse Wisconsin Native 6 days ago

Re: Not a Big Deal

Can't speak to the nature of the neighborhood groups at present, though my gut says I'd probably tend to agree with you, but the City does still have its lustre as far as Livability lists goes. #1 according to Livability.com in 2015, #3 in 2016.

http://livability.com/best-places/top-100-best-places-to-live/2015
http://livability.com/best-places/top-100-best-places-to-live/2016

D. 2 days ago

Booze in Parks

This is a new low for Madison to even consider such a proposal. Booze is so promoted here in this City you can't do anything without encountering it. I strenuously object to this idea. How about just ice cream then, if you truly want to be family friendly. In most people's view, booze is anything BUT family friendly. Do NOT let booze enter our parks and green spaces!

Debbie 6 days ago

Ease up

Beer isn't booze. Chill out. It could be a really special place where responsibility is shown to people. The knee-jerk NIMBY folks have gone way overboard. Conspiracy theories now. Goodness.

Dak 6 days ago

Biergarten

Contrary to this article, what I've seen on various neighborhood networks is that there is strong support for the biergarten (for example, an informal poll on Next Door should over 90% support), but the Eastmorland neighborhood association has decided to position their personal opposition as being the voice of the neighborhood, which it's not.

Guile 6 days ago

