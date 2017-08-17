Perfect porch beer

× Expand Robin Shepard

Tom Porter and Tim Wauters of Lake Louie Brewing recently introduced their first saison. Porter calls it a “one-hit wonder” for his brewery. But for those who like the style, it may be difficult to accept that it’s just a one-off..

What is it? Midnight on the Bay from Lake Louie Brewing of Arena.

Style: Saisons are golden- to light amber colored beers. They are associated with a yeasty aroma and light hints of malt. They have a spicy, fruity character, as well as balanced sour or acidic flavors. Brewers may sometimes add spices, which can include grains of paradise and black pepper. However, it’s the saison yeast that really provides those qualities. Saisons range from 4.5 to 8.5 percent ABV.

Background: Porter and Wauters have been shaking up the Lake Louie lineup of beers the past few years by introducing more seasonals and limited releases. “We sit around in the winter and come up with new beers for the year,” says Porter. “The saison style was one that we’ve never played with. We didn’t plan on a big run of it, just a little taste of something that’s a bit different for us,” he says.

Porter and Wauters made just one 30-barrel batch of the saison. It started finding its way into Madison liquor stores a few weeks ago and will likely be quickly snatched up by local saison fans. The beer features Golden Pilsner malt, a touch of wheat, and French Strisselspalt hops. It’s fermented with a new experimental saison yeast that lends solid spicy notes and dryness. The beer is highly filtered, so its vivid golden color and effervescence stand out. “We decided to really, really filter it, almost playing the champagne game with it in how it looks and feels on the tongue,” says Porter.

The beer gets its name, Midnight on the Bay, from the Neil Young song by the same name.

Lake Louie Midnight on the Bay finishes around 6.5 percent ABV. It’s available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles for $9-$10. You’ll also find it on tap in select craft beer hangouts.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Light pepper spiciness.

Appearance: Clear, light golden color with a thick, soft, tan head.

Texture: Medium-bodied and bubbly.

Taste: Initially fruity yeasty hints of apricot and melon become earthy and musty and mildly spicy.

Finish/Aftertaste: Bubbly and crisp. The light dry spiciness lingers.

Glassware: The stemmed tulip glass and its curved body will show off the bright golden color of this saison, while its flared lip supports the soft white head and focuses its yeasty character under the nose. Serving it cold (low 40s) will accentuate the spicy dryness.

Pairs well with: grilled salmon and scallops. The saison style is a versatile beer for food. Its spicy and pepper hints are for flavorful seafood. When looking for a cheese consider a style with its own light earthy and musty flavors.

The Verdict: The saison is my perfect porch beer, no matter what the weather. The combination of yeasty sweetness, earthy, musty notes, and spicy dryness merge with its crisp effervescence. And that’s what I get with Lake Louie saison. There’s not many six-packs in the Madison market, so this is a beer to buy as soon as you see it. I’m an unabashed fan of the brewery’s Arena Pale Ale and Warped Speed scotch ale. Midnight on the Bay ranks right up there as my current favorite among Lake Louie beers.