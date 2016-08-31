Farm to ale

Oktoberfests and pumpkin ales are starting to appear in the market. Potosi’s Stingy Jack pumpkin ale is among the early entries.

What is it? Stingy Jack Pumpkin Ale from the Potosi Brewing Company.

Style: Pumpkin beers vary in flavor and in how they are made. Most are fermented as ales, but it’s not uncommon to find cleaner-bodied lagers. Recipes for these brews may or may not actually use pumpkin; it’s the spices in pumpkin pie that most brewers will showcase. Those commonly include cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and allspice.

Background: Potosi plans ahead. Brewmaster Steve McCoy obtains the pumpkin he needs from Vesperman Farms of Lancaster. They harvest the pumpkins, bake and then freeze them. Vesperman holds onto them until McCoy brews the beer, which usually happens in mid-June. After the pails of pumpkin thaw, they’re added directly to the boiling mash.

Stingy Jack is a solid example of a pumpkin ale, with lots of clove, ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon. To get those spices to emerge from the beer’s aroma, McCoy adds them just before packaging. “Those nice pumpkin pie spice flavors don’t hold up well over time,” says McCoy. “They break down into other flavors, so we add them late to ensure they are at their peak when the beer arrives on store shelves.”

The name Stingy Jack comes from a drinking fable about a man who outwits Satan into paying for his beer. Potosi’s Stingy Jack finishes at 6.5% ABV. It’s sold in six-packs for around $10.

Potosi also makes Stinger Jack, a stronger version of this beer that’s aged in Stranahan’s Whiskey barrels. It’s expected to be released in late September in bomber bottles.

Tasting notes:

Aroma: Lots of pie spice, especially strong hints of clove.

Appearance: Clear, deep copper. A medium soft, white head.

Texture: Medium- to full-bodied, soft and round.

Taste: The smooth, soft, sweet spices of pumpkin pie include nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. These spices are found throughout, from aroma to finish.

Finish/Aftertaste: The sweet spiciness lingers. There’s warmth and even a little dryness.

Glassware: The tulip glass will focus this beer's nose and encourage sipping. Drink this beer slowly to allow warming, which brings out more of the sweet-spicy tones.

Pairs well with: Pumpkin beers often have strong, distinctive sweet spiciness, which makes them best on their own. I prefer serving them either as an appetizer or as a dessert. Stingy Jack is especially rich in sweet spiciness so my choice for it is at the end of the meal.

The Verdict: Stingy Jack will conjure memories of the Thanksgiving table. It’s full of pumpkin pie character, with clove, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that shows up in the initial aroma and lingers in the finish. There’s also a rich semi-sweetness from the baked and caramelized pumpkin. I prefer milder pumpkin beers, and find that this one is too sweet and spicy for more than one glass. However, some pumpkin fans look for that assertiveness, and this beer certainly caters to that taste.