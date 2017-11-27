Wisconsin Brewing Company Wiskator Release Party

On Saturday December 2nd, Wisconsin Brewing Company is releasing its limited edition Barrel Aged Wiskator Doppelbock. To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a Wiskator Release Party from 1 to 5PM.

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW

About the Bombers

Two versions of Wiskator are available – one that was aged in J. Henry & Sons Bourbon barrels and one aged in Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey barrels. Only 1300 limited edition 22oz bombers of each variety were made, and they can only be purchased at Wisconsin Brewing Company.

A Bomber Set – which includes one of each of the two varieties – can be reserved and picked up at the Wiskator Release Party. Only those who reserve a set are guaranteed both bombers. It is not possible to reserve only one bomber variety. Guests who do not pre-reserve bombers may have the opportunity to purchase them during the Release Party, but they will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets and Reservation Details

RSVP to the Wiskator Release Party today to guarantee yourself a limited edition Bomber Set.

A $30 “Special Admission” ticket will reserve two autographed bombers in your name: one J. Henry & Sons Bourbon and one Rittenhouse Rye bomber. Guests can reserve up to six “Special Admission” tickets per order. Reservations will be taken until December 1st at 11:45PM.

"General Admission” tickets are FREE and allow guests to attend the Wiskator Release Party. However, this ticket does not guarantee the ability to purchase Wiskator bombers.

Both tickets give you access to special food and drink pairings during the Release Party and the opportunity to meet Wisconsin Brewing Company’s Brewmaster and staff, as well as representatives from J. Henry & Sons. Guests that RSVP will also be entered into a drawing for the following prizes: a Tour & Tasting at J. Henry & Sons Farms, a private Tour & Tasting at Wisconsin Brewing Company, a pair of tickets for Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest, and one of the spent whiskey barrels from the Wiskator production.

If you would like to reserve a Bomber Set but are unable to attend the party, your bomber set(s) will be held until January 2nd, 2018. You must present your ticket when picking up your reserved bombers. After January 2nd, your reservation expires and the bombers will no longer be held in your name. If your ticket expires, your ticket becomes a Wisconsin Brewing Company gift certificate equal to the face value of your tickets. The gift certificate – which is your ticket – can be used to purchase beer and merchandise at Wisconsin Brewing Company, and must be presented to Wisconsin Brewing staff when you redeem it.

