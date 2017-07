×

Check out the fifth episode of Car to Table, hosted by David Rodriguez, owner of Melted Food Cart and International Fine Dining Food Truck.

Armed with a protein and $10 of mystery ingredients, David and Patrick DePula of Salvatore's Tomato Pies invade the kitchen of a local Madison couple. Sponsored by MINI of Madison.

Car to Table is sponsored by MINI of Madison.

Want to have the chefs invade your kitchen? CLICK HERE to fill out the application.