Breakfast of champions

It can seem like the summer Dane County Farmers’ Market gets all the accolades and national attention. But locals know that only the indoor “late winter” market has the Taste of the Market Breakfast.

Now in its 15th year, the breakfast features a different guest chef each week. Many of Madison’s most prominent cooks have participated in breakfast over the years; now it’s reached the point where the list of guest chefs for the season reads like a who’s who of Madison kitchens, from Dave Heide (Liliana’s) to Francesco Mangano (Osteria Papavero) to Tory Miller (Graze, et al.)

With a team of volunteers, chefs prepare a hot meal on-site for over 300 people. “The vast majority of the food comes from our farmers,” says Sarah Elliott, market manager. “The breakfasts highlight the ingredients at the market and give customers extra ideas for how to cook with them. It’s a nice symbiosis for the breakfast to support the farmers.”

A number of new chefs are participating in the breakfast series this season, including Ben Lubchansky and Kate Zomboracz from 608 Community Supported Kitchen. Lubchansky plans on making a savory Indian-style breakfast on Feb. 18.

“We’re making dosas stuffed with spinach potato dal and curry cream lentils with chopped egg, fiery pickled carrots and yogurt,” says Lubchansky. “It’s a big production, but we are looking forward to it.” The duo will also serve a breakfast-style khichari (made with rice and red lentils.)

Gil Altschul of Grampa’s Pizzeria and the new Porter will be doing his third breakfast on March 23. This year, he’ll prepare a “giant batch of pozole,” a traditional Mexican soup made with hominy, vegetables and stewed meat (a vegetarian version will also be available).

Other participants include Chris Cubberly of the Graduate and Portage Pi, Rob Grisham of Isthmus Dining Company, Kristina Stanley of Brown Rice and Honey, and Stephan May of Banzo. Groups like Slow Food UW also take the helm.

The Taste of the Market Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St.; the cost is $8.50 ($5 for a half portion). The season runs through April 8. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. or until the food is sold out. It’s a good idea to arrive early because there is usually a line.

“But it’s a different vibe than if you were waiting for a table at popular brunch spot,” says Elliott. “You can grab a cup of coffee while you wait. Talk to your neighbors and the farmers that are standing there. It’s definitely a community event.”

The full list of guest chefs for the Taste of the Market Breakfast is at isthmus.com/events.