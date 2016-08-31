Yolk of genius

Gib’s bartender Beau Devereaux was stumped. His boss had asked him to come up with a new cocktail for the upstairs bar menu, with the stipulation that the recipe must include an egg white.

But there was a problem. Devereaux is not a fan of egg whites in cocktails. Sure, it’s an easy way to get a nice foam, but there’s something he doesn’t like about the taste and the smell the egg imparts.

For days, Devereaux agonized over his homework assignment, trying to figure out a way to appease his boss without betraying his own taste buds. Then one night, as he was making a batch of hummus, inspiration struck. The liquid from a can of garbanzo beans can be whipped into a foam (it’s often used as a vegan substitute for egg whites). He saved his leftovers, brought them to the bar, and an instant classic was born.

His creation, Batteries Not Included, combines tequila, gin, citrus, aquafaba (a more appealing name for the garbanzo water) and sparkling wine. When shaken, the cocktail blossoms into a light, rich froth, providing a velvety mouthfeel and a perfect balance to the boozy and acidic elements. A+++ on this one, Beau!