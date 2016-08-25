Amazed and infused

House-made infusions shine at Green Owl

Though it’s sandwiched between two of my favorite Atwood Avenue haunts, Ideal Bar and Alchemy, Green Owl Cafe never quite made it onto my list of places to enjoy a cocktail. In fact, I didn’t even realize it served drinks until I stopped in recently with a knowledgeable vegetarian friend.

I almost don’t want to give away this secret, but I feel that it is my duty to inform the people of Madison that Green Owl does indeed have amazing drinks. And, priced at only $6 or $7, they’re a great value. Plus, they’re vegan. What more could an east-sider want?

The key to Green Owl’s cocktail success is its fantastic array of house-infused spirits, featured prominently in nearly every drink. My favorite was the Blazin’ Berry: habanero tequila, raspberry and pomegranate liqueurs and lemon juice. It’s tart, tingly, fun to sip and spicy as hell.

Another winner was the Chaitini, which features two infusions: chai tea and vanilla bean vodkas, plus coconut milk and simple syrup. It’s herbal, sweet and refreshingly different, just like Green Owl — aka my new favorite place.

