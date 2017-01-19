Tradition!

The Moloko Plus will appeal to Wisco milk lovers

“Milk punch” on a winter cocktail menu conjures images of a creamy white drink with a sprinkling of nutmeg on top. Merchant’s version of this classic drink, however, is a delightful surprise. The Moloko Plus, created by bartender Derek Jarvi, is a clarified milk punch. It’s a clear drink, served over ice in a glass milk bottle with a wide strip of lemon peel and a red and white straw.

The Moloko Plus punch is an English preparation that dates back at least three centuries. Clarified milk punch has a milk base but becomes clear when the curdled milk (it curdles when the dairy meets the acid in the other ingredients) is removed before serving.

Making the punch is a three-day process in which milk is added and removed, and fruit (including pineapple) macerates in baking spices, lemon oleo saccharum (a mix of citrus oil and sugar) and alcohol. That’s a combination of Plantation Jamaican and El Dorado 8-Year rums, Fighting Cock bourbon and Ansac cognac. The result is bright and citrusy, yet creamy, a refreshing drink that laughs in winter’s face.

