Seasonal symphony

There’s something almost magical about September in Wisconsin. It’s an in-between time, with warm, golden days and crisp, cool evenings; the final bounty from backyard gardens intersects with the anticipation of the autumn harvest.

At Nostrano, there’s a cocktail on the menu that perfectly captures this seasonal switch: their elegant and refreshing sangria bianca. A variation of the traditional red sangria, this version uses white wine and combines flavors of summertime stone fruit with bright citrus and apple notes of fall.

A crisp, citrusy Selbach Riesling provides a pleasantly tart base for the cocktail, and a blended French Bastille whiskey adds a boozy (and surprisingly fruity) kick. Fresh nectarine lends the cocktail’s dominant flavor, which is enhanced by a high-quality apry, or macerated apricots in sweetened brandy. The result is complex and sophisticated, yet totally satisfying.

The sangria comes on the rocks and garnished with thinly sliced green apple and fresh lemon verbena, making the drink as beautiful as it is delicious. Eat the apple last, so it soaks up all the glorious flavors.