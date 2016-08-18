The happiest hour

× Expand Laura Zastrow Stirred and served with Amarena cherry garnish.

Happy hour is a way of life on the Capitol Square, with bars and restaurants competing to lure the legions of thirsty downtown workers in for an end-of-the day drink. There are old favorites like Genna’s, and plenty of newcomers are looking to make a splash.

Rare Steakhouse had never crossed my mind as a prime happy hour haunt, but on my first visit there with a coworker, the artisanal ice cube that is my heart was melted by the Rare Manhattan. Simple yet flawless, it’s made with Makers Mark bourbon, Carpano Antica and Angostura bitters. The drink is stirred (as all Manhattans should be) and garnished with an Amarena cherry. (Since my visit, Rare has started barrel-aging its Manhattan, mixing the ingredients ahead of time and letting the flavors mingle for two weeks. Genius!)

The bar manager at Rare is a real gem — he was nice enough to give my friends and me the happy hour deal, even though we ordered shortly after 6 p.m., because he saw we had been waiting. The bar was busy, and for good reason — cocktails are half price from 4-6 p.m. on weekdays. It’s a phenomenal deal, and an even better excuse to try out a fun new spot for after-work drinks.