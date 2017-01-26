Have it your way

Self-service wine pours at Toot + Kate’s

by

A self-service wine bar? Its time has come. Kate Biechler shares ownership of Toot + Kate’s, 109 S. Main St., Verona, with her husband, Ryan, and sister, Megan “Toot” Clark. “People are hungry for some nightlife in that area,” says Biechler.

While it’s not the only self-service wine in the Madison area — Festival Food’s “Mezz” area also features the technology — it is the only one in a dedicated bar, rather than a supermarket. Toot + Kate’s enomatic wine system, which looks a little bit like a high-tech vending machine, houses 16 wines. The eight whites and eight reds are arranged from sweetest to driest white, and then from lightest-bodied to heaviest-bodied red. Each bottle is hooked up to a tap containing a nitrogen system (to eliminate oxidation) and to a computer that controls the pours. Wines stay fresh for up to 21 days; the system helps eliminate waste.

Patrons are given a wine card loaded with $100 after leaving an ID or credit card. They then pick a wine, put a glass under the spout and insert the card. Lastly, there’s a button to push for the size of the pour: a 2.5-ounce taste, a 5-ounce glass or a 7-ounce quartino. At the end of the night, patrons settle the tab by handing in the wine card.

Not into wine? Toot + Kate’s has a full-service bar, craft beers, champagne and sangria (seasonally). Cheese plates, olives and chocolate are also on the menu, along with pairing suggestions. Customers are welcome to bring in their own food, too, as long as it doesn’t compete with anything on the menu. Customers sometimes order takeout from nearby Avantis Italian Restaurant and have it delivered.

Nine Vines moscato has been Toot + Kate’s top-selling wine to date. Currently, featured wines include local Wollersheim riesling, Migration Pinot Noir and Tortoise Creek red zinfandel.

The shop hosts live music regularly and is available for private parties.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

FOOD & DRINK

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer