Candy-flavored cocktails

× Expand Rataj-Berard Capri Sun

I tend to prefer sweeter drinks, something friends never fail to take notice of. It probably seems notable due to gender norms — women like sweet drinks; men don’t. But give me a drink that’s sweet and vodka-based. At the Harmony Bar and Grill, a mainstay of Madison’s Schenk-Atwood neighborhood, owner Brad Czachor has recently created a selection of candy-flavored spirits by infusing bottles of Tito’s vodka with Jolly Ranchers. The bartender presented me with four flavor options: blueberry, raspberry, strawberry-watermelon and green apple.

With the strawberry-watermelon flavor, the bartender quickly whipped up what she called a Capri Sun, a cocktail that complements the vodka with lemonade, pineapple juice and Sierra Mist. It was exactly the drink I was looking for.

Another, which she dubbed the Dimetapp, was made with the grape-infused Tito’s, Sierra Mist, Rose’s lime and grenadine. While it looked like children’s cold medicine, it certainly didn’t taste like it — it was even better than the first.