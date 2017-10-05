Drinks Events

Pints for pups

Saturday, Oct. 7

Mickey’s Tavern will donate a dollar from every pint sold to Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin. The shelter connects stray animals with adoptive families and provides medical care. Last year, 470 furry friends found homes through the nonprofit. At 1524 Williamson St., starts at 3 pm.

Stalzy’s Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 7

Beer will flow and the Barmadillo will serve craft cocktails as Stalzy’s throws its very own Volksfest. German cuisine, live music and a magic show, too. At 2701 Atwood Ave., 11 am-10 pm.

Atwood beer crawls

Saturday, Oct. 7

Next Door and One Barrel have organized not one but two beer crawls along Atwood Avenue. The “west” crawl includes Alchemy, BarleyPop, Chocolaterian, One Barrel, Player’s Tavern and Tex Tubb’s. The “east” crawl stops at Glass Nickel, The Harmony, Mr. Roberts, Next Door, the Ohio Tavern and Table Wine. All locations will have $2 half-pours. 11 am-11 pm; see Next Door’s Facebook page for details.