Eats events

A Big Fat Vegan Fundraiser

Friday, Jan. 12

Support homeless farm animals and wildlife orphans by attending this event with Honey LaBronx — aka The Vegan Drag Queen. Suggested donations ($20) benefit the Heartland Farm Sanctuary and Wisconsin WildCare. At Five Nightclub, 5 Applegate Court, 7-10 pm.

Beer & Cheese preview

Saturday, Jan. 13

VIP-level tickets to Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 20 are sold out but you can still win a pair. Metcalfe’s Market-Hilldale and West Towne locations are each raffling off a pair of VIP tickets to the annual festival. Samples of Door County Brewery beer and Roelli cheese will be available, too. From noon-2 pm at Metcalfe’s Market Hilldale, 726 N. Midvale Blvd., and West Towne, 7455 Mineral Point Road.

Balsamic class

Thursday, Jan. 18

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar? Not at this cooking demonstration! Chef Jeff Olson will be preparing roasted shallot crostini with a balsamic glaze; portobello mushroom, eggplant and roasted red pepper Napoleons with goat cheese and balsamic gastrique; and balsamic berries and cream. Wine, beer and cocktails will be available for purchase, too. Tickets ($49) at tinyurl.com/vinegarclass. At delecTable, 3248 University Ave., 5:30-8 pm.