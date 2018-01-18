Eats events

Fish fry

Friday, Jan. 19

Banzo takes on the classic Wisconsin fish fry at its Williamson street kitchen location. They’ll be frying up three- or four-piece bluegill baskets with chips or fries and homemade pickles. No reservations or tickets, just show up. At 1511 Williamson St., 5-9 pm. Price TBD.

From Soup to Nuts: A Food Recovery Dinner

Saturday, Jan. 20

Healthy Food for All hosts a three-course meal made from perfectly edible ingredients that would otherwise be heading to the landfill. Chef Josey Chu of Madame Chu’s Delicacies will be preparing the meal. Each course will be presented with the “sometimes surprising” backstory on how the ingredients were recovered. Tickets ($25) available at tinyurl.com/recoverydinner2018. At Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, 5-7 pm.

U-S-A, U-S-A

Wednesday, Jan. 24

McFarland curlers Nina Roth and sibling team Matt and Becca Hamilton are joining Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Support them at a spaghetti dinner sponsored by McFarland State Bank. A gluten-free and vegetarian option will be available. Purchase tickets ($10/adult, $6/children) at the Madison Curling Club or by emailing teamusaorders@hotmail.com. At 4802 Marsh Road in McFarland.