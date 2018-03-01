Eats events

Taco pop-up

Saturday, March 3

Banzo is throwing a taco pop-up at its Willy Street location. The Mediterranean restaurant will serve tacos filled with a choice of beer-braised lamb with smoked cauliflower purée and mango sauce; fried sweet potato with mustard seed, tahini and spicy microgreens; coconut shrimp with spicy radish slaw; or roasted cauliflower with red pepper tomatillo salsa and preserved lemon. Tacos are $4-$6, beer and sangria will available, too. At 1511 Williamson St., 5-8 pm.

Date night deal

Monday, March 5

Take your honey on a true Wisconsin date night with a trip to a brewery. Every Monday, Karben4 Brewing offers one appetizer, two entrees, two pints, and one dessert or one howler of beer to take home, all for $35. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, 3-6 pm.

Make-and-take pasta

Sunday, April 15

Big Mouth Pasta hosts a hands-on class on how to make perfect pasta dough. Participants will take home ravioli and several types of noodles as well as recipes. Cost is $60 and includes snacks, drinks and a pasta tasting. Classes fill up early! Register at tinyurl.com/bigpastamouthclass. At FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., 2-5 pm.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct the details of Karben4's date night deal. It includes a howler, or half growler, of beer, not a full growler.