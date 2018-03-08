Eats Events

Storefront for Success

Saturday, March 10

The Madison-area Urban Ministry is opening Storefront for Success, a retail shop to support its Just Bakery program. The 16-week employment course trains formerly incarcerated students in the art of bakery. Porchlight Products (jams, sauces, baking mixes and pickled vegetables with sales that benefit the homeless) will also be for sale. 1708 Thierer Road, 11 am-1 pm; ribbon cutting, 11:30 am. Regular hours: 7-9 am and 4-6 pm Mon. and Wed., 8 am-2 pm Sat.

Sunday Italian Dinner

Sunday, March 11

An all-star team of local chefs return to the Italian Workmen’s Club for a four-course cena. Tory Miller, Daniel Bonanno, Patrick DePula and Joe Gaglio will prepare antipasti, fish, pasta, meatballs and braciola. Pastry chef Kristine Miller will take over dessert. Tickets ($60) at tinyurl.com/MACNitaliandinner. At 914 Regent St., 5:30-8:30 pm.

Cooking with spices

Saturday, March 24

Local spicemaster Huma Siddiqui will demonstrate the use of spices in Mediterranean cuisine. Class members will learn how to make harissa (a North African chili paste), a shrimp dish and Mediterranean couscous. Register by March 15 at tinyurl.com/cookingwithspiceclass; $30. At Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., 2-3:30 pm.