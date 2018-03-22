Eats events

Open house

Saturday, March 24

Tenants of Christine’s Kitchens are offering samples and food for sale at this event. Vendors include Ugly Apple Cafe, Chef K. Clark Pickles and Preserves, Origin Breads, Looking Glass Bakery, LushLife Vegan Bakery, the Pickle Jar BBQ and Slide food cart. At 2817 E. Washington Ave., 11 am-1 pm.

Meat raffle

Sunday, March 25

Viroqua eatery Driftless Cafe teams up with Organic Valley for a traditional Wisconsin meat raffle at the Robin Room. Proceeds will benefit the Goodman Community Center. Meat is from Organic Valley, Driftless will provide snacks for sale; brews on tap will include HopRocket from Octopi, Almond Milk Stout from Untitled Art, and Dach’s lager. At 821 E. Johnson St., 5-9 pm.

Blind whiskey tasting

Wednesday, March 28

Put your whiskey knowledge to the test at this blind tasting event. Connoisseur Jeff Schwartz promises to challenge your sense of smell, the boundaries of your palate and maybe even preconceived notions about your favorite style of whiskey. Tickets ($29) at tinyurl.com/blindwhiskeytasting. At vomFASS - DelecTable, 3248 University Ave., 6-8 pm.