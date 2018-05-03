Eats events

Spring fling

Friday, May 4

Regent Market Co-op is grilling out to celebrate spring and its 20th year in business. The co-op will have giveaways and its famous brats for sale. Local vendors will be sampling food and drink. At 2136 Regent St., 4-7 pm.

Moule-frites dinner

Monday, May 7

Guest chef Sami Fgaier will be serving an array of mussel dishes at Jardin. It’s all-you-can-eat and space is limited. For tickets ($40) call 608-478-0101. Live music in the courtyard, too. At 829 E. Washington Ave., 5-10 pm.

FEM’s meetup

Wednesday, May 9

Females Enjoying Microbrews are meeting at Hop Haus Brewing this month. The beer appreciation group focuses on beer education and exploring the subtleties of craft brews. Each meeting includes a presentation and guided tasting. Hop Haus will be serving flights for $11.50. At 231 Main St. in Verona, 6:30-8 pm.