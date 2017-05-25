Eats events

Winery grand opening

Friday - Sunday, May 26 - May 28

Fisher King Winery is celebrating its new site in Verona all weekend. Ribbon-cutting with elected officials is on Friday at 5 pm (half-price glasses start at 4 pm). Winery tours are at 1, 2, and 3 pm. All weekend there are wine and chocolate pairings, live music and prizes. 1105 Laser St., Verona.

Tokyo disco fever

Saturday, May 27

Cycles is throwing a disco party to double as a Asian-fusion pop-up from Banzo. Dishes include dangmyeon noodles with marinated flank steak, local shiitakes, whipped duck yolk and fresh snap peas; smoked tofu sushi rolls; and blueberry, coconut and matcha popsicles. Pear and ginger sakè cocktails, too. At 2330 Atwood Ave., 6 - 11 pm.

Dessert and cocktail pairing

Thursday, June 1

The Green Owl is combining sweet treats with house-infused libations. A bourbon press is paired with peach upside-down cake; limoncello muddled with fresh rosemary is paired with a white chocolate tart; and espresso liqueur and dark rum join almond ice cream and chocolate-dipped lady fingers. $30 for all three courses. Reservations: 608-285-5290. At 1970 Atwood Ave., 5 pm.