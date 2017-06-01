Eats events

Gastropod Live!

Sunday, June 4

The acclaimed food podcast Gastropod is in town for a live recording. Guests include Jeanne Carpenter, founder of Wisconsin Cheese Originals, as well as Barry Levenson, founder of the Mustard Museum (who also teaches food law at the UW Law School). The event promises live experiments and interactive tastings. Tickets ($10) at tinyurl.com/gastropodlive. At Majestic Theatre, 115 King St., 7 pm.

Pirate-themed beer launch

Tuesday, June 6

The Vintage Brewpub is celebrating the launch of its Double IPA “Toy Boat Toy Boat” with a pirate party. There are prizes for the best-dressed buccaneers and face painting from Antsy Pants Paints; also, “walk the plank” by taking a turn in the dunk tank (proceeds benefit Clean Lakes Alliance). At Vintage Brewing Co., 674 S. Whitney Way, 4-9 pm.

Wieners & Weiss

Thursday, June 8

The Robin Room is hosting a pop-up with Pretty Boy Dumplings. Chef Matthia Melchizedek is making Sai Oua lemongrass sausage served with grilled chile sambal, cucumber, mint, shallots and scallions ($7). Tap beers are also $1 off. At 821 E. Johnson St., 7-11 pm.