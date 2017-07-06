Eats events

Tequila brunch

Saturday, July 8

Live a little with a three-course tequila brunch at Eldorado Grill. First course is a chorizo hash with mole verde with a fried egg and fresh avocado. That’s followed by chilaquiles rojo, a corn tortilla dish served with sliced cactus and grilled skirt steak. The final plate is french toast stuffed with strawberry cream and topped with a fresh berry and tequila sauce. Each course will be paired with a pour of Pasote Tequila or a speciality cocktail. Reserve tickets at tinyurl.com/tequilabrunch ($45). At 744 Williamson St., noon-3 pm.

Fruit pop workshop

Saturday, July 8

The makers of Chrysalis Pops are teaching a kid-friendly workshop at the Central Library. Participants will learn how to make custom fruit popsicles and take home a mix to freeze. Lessons on general wellness during the summer will also be part of the demo. Kids should be at least 5 years old; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free; registration required. Call 608-266-6350 or via tinyurl.com/fruitpopworkshop. At the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., 1-2:30 pm.

Small plates pop-up

Tuesday, July 11

Isthmus Dining Company returns to the Robin Room. Chef Rob Grisham will serve fava bean hummus, prawn toast made with ginger radish and green garlic, and tomato salad with preserved strawberry avocado, crispy onions and pickled cucumber with pistou. At 821 East Johnson Street, 6-9 pm, no advance registration required.