Eats events

K4 pig roast

Saturday, July 22

Chef Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat heads to Karben4 Brewing for a summer pig roast (with pork from Lonely Oak Farms). Traditional sides will be served including beans, slaw and pasta salad. The brewery will debut a new "beer cocktail." At Karben4, 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 2-7 pm.

The Big Sip

Sunday, July 23

Fancy non-alcoholic, drinks are all the rage. Find your favorite by sampling over a dozen different teas, sparkling waters, “recovery drinks,” kombuchas and other healthy beverages. Free. At Metcalfe’s Market, Hilldale and west locations, 11 am-3 pm.

CSArt dinner

Sunday, July 23

Chefs Shannon Pacifico of The Madison Blind and David Rodriguez of Melted and the International Fine Dining Food Truck are preparing a three-course meal inspired by artwork at the Arts + Literature Laboratory. The fundraiser for the nonprofit art gallery and performance space joins visual art, music and food. Tickets ($50/ $45 for members) must be purchased in advance at artlitlab.org/events/csart-dinners. At 2021 Winnebago St.; seatings at 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm and 8 pm.