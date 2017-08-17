Eats events

G’day, mates!

Friday, Aug. 18

The night’s tasting is devoted to Aussie wines. For $20 ($15 with RSVP) participants taste seven wines, nibble on good bread and cheese, and keep the glass. Expect perhaps some bubbly, a Shiraz, a Chenin Blanc and a Grenache. “Classic stuff and a few weird ones,” says owner Andrea Hillsey. At Square Wine Company, 5 N. Pinckney St., 6-8 pm.

Solar eclipse celebration

Monday, Aug. 21

At 1:15 pm, 85 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon. To celebrate, Madison Sourdough is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party. The bakery will be serving moonpies and other themed treats. They’ll have “NASA-approved” glasses so you can witness the partial solar eclipse without permanent eye damage. At 916 Williamson St., 11:30 am-2:30 pm.

Pizza pop-up

Monday, Aug. 21

Chef Tory Miller is making pizza with doughnut dough crust. Look for three pies: pepperoni and sausage, summer succotash with pesto and mozzarella, and Korean-marinated beef with kimchi, gochujang and smoked gouda kewpie mayo. Slices are $8. For dessert: tiramisu doughnuts. At 511 State St., 5-8 pm.