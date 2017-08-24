Eats events

Farm to Flavor tasting

Thursday, Aug. 24

Eight local chefs create small plate dishes with unusual vegetable varieties from the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative, a program of the UW-Madison Department of Horticulture. Unique veggies include beets bred for high and low levels of geosmin (giving the root an even earthier flavor), tomatoes and carrots of every color, and a new variety of sweet corn. Tickets ($25) at http://tinyurl.com/seedtokitchentasting. At Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., at 6:30 pm.

Grand opening

Saturday, Aug. 26

Yahara Bay cuts the ribbon at its new Fitchburg site at 10:30 am, but the fun continues all day. Bloody Marys are on special until 1 pm, with half-price bottles and drinks from 1-4 pm and free tours at 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm. At 6520 Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg.

Ice cream social

Saturday, Aug. 26

Come for the pie and ice cream, stay for the wagon rides and root beer floats. Sassy Cow Creamery will give tours of its dairy farm, new milking parlor and creamery at this family-friendly event. At W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, 11 am-4 pm. More info on Sassy Cow’s Facebook page.