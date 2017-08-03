Eats events

National Mustard Day Street Festival

Saturday, Aug. 5

The National Mustard Museum takes over the streets of Middleton for its condiment celebration with music by the Red Hot Horn Dawgs and Marcy and the Highlights. Mustard-themed games, mustard samples, hot dogs. Downtown Middleton (Hubbard at Parmenter), 10 am-4 pm.

The real price of cacao

Monday, Aug. 7

Where does your chocolate come from? Find out from former Madison resident Giff Laube, who has spent the last decade in Central America working with farmers on best practices to cultivate a healthy cacao crop. He’ll speak on the “real cost of cacao” across the supply chain. At Madison Chocolate Company, 729 Glenway St., 7 pm. Cacao samples and drinks at 8 pm.

Farm-fresh pizza

Thursday, Aug. 10

Pizza on the farm, right in town, made in a wood-fired brick oven at Troy Community Farm. The 14-inch, Neapolitan-style pizza is made with ingredients from the farm, toppings TBA. Bring your own plates, silverware and beverages (alcohol okay) to dine at the garden. Or purchase a to-go box for $1. Pizzas $15. At Troy Gardens, 502 Troy Drive, 4-7 pm. They go fast.