Eats events

Pink Squirrel pop-up

Sunday, Aug. 13

Before he debuts his retro cocktail bar the Pink Squirrel in Chicago’s Logan Square, bartender Dustin Drankiewicz and his team will head north for a pop-up event in Madison featuring classic Midwest supper club cocktails like the Brandy Alexander, the Grasshopper and, of course, the Pink Squirrel. RSVP on The Pink Squirrel’s Facebook page. At Gib’s Bar, 1380 Williamson St., 8-11 pm.

Black Restaurant Week

Aug.13-20

More than two dozen black-owned food carts, restaurants, caterers and confectioners will run daily specials and donate 10 percent of proceeds to the Community Center Fund. The event, organized by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, raises the profile of minority-owned eateries such as Jamerica, Buraka, Sweet Tea and That BBQ Joint. See a full list at tinyurl.com/MBCCrestaurantweek.

Jazz brunch

Sunday, Aug.13

The Wise at HotelRed hosts a New Orleans-style brunch with jazz by trio Barley Wine. Menu features beignets, quiche Lorraine, Creole cream cheese dumplings, New Orleans barbecue shrimp and other treats from the bayou. At 1501 Monroe St., 10 am-noon. Call 608-819-8228 for a reservation.