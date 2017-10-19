Eats events

Cider Farm dinner

Sunday, Oct. 22

Harvest is serving a five-course meal paired with ciders and brandy from The Cider Farm in Mineral Point. Highlights include crispy pork belly, chicharrón, smoked pork butt and porchetta. Dessert is a caramel Liberty Apple with almond tuile and bacon powder. Tickets ($65) can be reserved by calling 608-255-6075. At 21 N. Pinckney St., 6 pm.

Pie Palooza

Sunday, Oct. 22

A brunch celebrating local ingredients, pies and the REAP Food Group. This fundraiser features a buffet of sweet and savory pies, tarts, quiches and turnovers with a farm-fresh salad. Tickets ($18) at reapfoodgroup.org/pie-palooza. At the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., seatings at 9:30 am,10:30 am, 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Chicken & beer round 2

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Chicken & beer night is back at Sujeo, this time with Karben4 Brewing. Meal includes two-piece fried chicken dinner with coleslaw, collard greens, mac ‘n cheese, and a biscuit ($22). Karben4 will be selling its local craft brews including a flight featuring Champagne Tortoise, Dragon Flute, Lady Luck and Nightcall. Call 608-630-9400 for reservations (walk-ins welcomed too). At Sujeo, 10 N. Livingston St., 5- 9 pm.