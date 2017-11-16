Eats events

Vegansgiving

Thursday, Nov. 23

Astute vegans know the Green Owl Cafe is the place to be on Thanksgiving. The restaurant is once again serving a cornucopia of animal-free dishes including smoked mushroom bisque with wild rice, spicy glazed “meat” balls and a roasted red and golden beet Caesar salad. The main course is an orange-agave-soy-basted tofu “turkey” with sourdough roasted vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes with golden gravy and fresh cranberry compote. Dessert is pumpkin “cheese” cake. Tickets ($43 includes tip, $20/kids) at greenowlcafe.com. Meals for pickup ($37). At 1970 Atwood Ave.; one seating at noon.

Free Thanksgivings

Good Shepherd Church (5701 Raymond Road) will serve a traditional Thanksgiving spread from 11 am-1 pm. First Congregational United Church of Christ (1609 University Ave.) hosts a Turkey Day meal from noon to 3 pm. The South Madison Coalition of the Elderly is also coordinating meal deliveries for the homebound. Reservations need to be placed by noon on Nov. 20, call 608-251-8405.