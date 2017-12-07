Eats Events

Edible Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 9

Shop for locally produced treats and gifts at FEED Kitchens. Vendors will sell bakery goods, sauces, jams, spice mixes, fruit carvings and meal starters. It’s also chance to meet the entrepreneurs who are growing the local food system. At 1219 N. Sherman Ave., 10 am-1 pm.

Santa brunch

Sunday, Dec. 10

Hear those sleigh bells jingle jangle at Café Hollander. The restaurant has all the usual brunch fare (plus liège waffles, beignets and a “glass o’ bacon”). But the main attraction is a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas. Kris Kringle spreads holiday cheer from 8-10:30 am. At Hilldale, 701 Hilldale Way.

Haters gonna hate

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Celebrate the reigning queen of pop’s 28th birthday with $4 cocktails inspired by her hit songs. Drink menu includes “Reputation” (cranberry juice and honeycrisp hard cider), “Call It What You Want” (strawberry vodka, mixed berry purée, cream and banana liqueur) and “...Ready For It?” (champagne over cotton candy, served up). There will also be Taylor Tots (fried taters topped with asiago cheese and chives). At Bassett Street Brunch Club, 444 W. Johnson St., 3-10 pm.