Eats events

Dane County Farmers’ Market

Saturday, April 15

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is back around the Capitol Square for the first outdoor market of the season. The nation’s largest producer-only farmers’ market is celebrating its 45th anniversary. A new logo and website will be unveiled at the first market. Organizers say the new website will help customers better connect with the hundreds of local farmers who vend at the market.

Easter brunch high tea

Sunday, April 16

The Green Owl hosts a vegan high tea — or brunch, if you prefer — to celebrate Easter. Truffles, scones with house-made jams, mini-quiches, baguettes with butter and radishes, curry un-chicken salad, deviled eggs and cucumber-herb cream cheese sandwiches are all on the menu — that’s right, it’s all vegan — and of course, your choice of tea. Reservations are encouraged; call 608-285-5290. At 1970 Atwood Ave., brunch ($15) starts at 10 am.

Pop-up comfort food dinner

Tuesday, April 18

The menu for a benefit for the Goodman Community Center’s TEENworks employment program includes snap pea salad, fritters tossed in buffalo sauce, oven-roasted potatoes, macaroni and Wisconsin cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables and wild rice pudding. Beer, wine and a signature cocktail will also be available. Tickets ($15) at Goodman Center or at tinyurl.com/comfortfoodpopup. At 149 Waubesa St., seatings at 5:30 and 6:30 pm.