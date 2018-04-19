Eats events

Cheese, please
Saturday, April 21
Twenty future vendors of the Madison Public Market — slated to open in 2020 — are offering product samples ranging from tortillas to body care products. Larger portions will be available for purchase. The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board will also be sponsoring a free tasting of award-winning Wisconsin cheeses. Free ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, too. At Madison College downtown, 211 N. Carroll St., 10 am-2 pm.
Vegan holiday make good
Sunday, April 22
Did you consume flesh during the Great American Meatout on March 20? Absolve your transgression this Earth Day with a plant-based meal at the top of State Street. Local vegans are serving sloppy Janes, potato salad, cookies and more! State Street and West Mifflin, 1 pm.
Slow food gala
Sunday, April 22
This five-course meal supports Slow Food UW. Shinji Muramoto of Restaurant Muramoto, Jonny Hunter of Forequarter, Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero, Giovanni Novella of Fresco, Francesca Hong of Morris Ramen and John Gadau and Phillip Hurley of Sardine will be serving this and more: stuffed zucchini blossoms with ricotta, lamb merguez sausage, rotisserie leg of lamb, sorrel granita with toasted rice marshmallow.Tickets ($120, $80 for students) at tinyurl.com/slowfoodgala. At Sardine, 617 Williamson St., 6 pm.