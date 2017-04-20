Eats events

Chicken dinner pop-up

Friday, April 21

Casetta Kitchen, 222 W. Washington Ave., is teaming up with Itaru Nagano, chef de cuisine at L’Etoile, for a pop-up dinner focused on the versatility of chicken. Among the dishes: crispy chicken skin salad with nuoc cham dressing; chicken liver mousse, stracciatella and pickles; roasted chicken; and baked Alaska with matcha frozen custard. Tickets ($50) available for two seatings at tinyurl.com/casettachickendinner.

Fried chicken ’n’ beer night

Tuesday, April 25

Fried chicken served with beer is so ubiquitous in South Korea they even have a word for it: chimaek (a combination of chicken and maekju, the Korean word for beer). Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Company and pan-Asian restaurant Sujeo carry on the tradition with two pieces of chicken, three sides and a biscuit for $22. Flights of four Surly brews are $10. Reserve a table by calling 608-630-9400. At 10 N. Livingston St., 5-9 pm or until they run out.

Happy hour pop-up

Wednesday, April 26

Porter pairs beer, wine and cocktails with small-plate offerings from Isthmus Dining Company, including ramps with coconut, French curry and mushrooms; radish salad; muffaletta with capicola and pork belly on a ciabatta roll; plus chocolate speculoos for dessert. Items will be sold à la carte, $7-$12/plate. At 640 W. Washington Ave., 4-7 pm.