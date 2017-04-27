Eats events

Breakfast on the farm

Sunday, April 30

The Association of Women in Agriculture hosts this locally sourced breakfast of eggs with mushrooms and onion, yogurt, cheese, pancakes, sausages, milk and ice cream. Entertainment includes an appearance by Bucky Badger, the UW Marching Band and clog dancers. Breakfast is $7/adults, $5/students and seniors, and $3/kids under 5. Proceeds benefit Rally to Fight Hunger. At UW Stock Pavilion, 1675 Linden Drive, 8 am-noon.

Cheesemaking 101

Wednesday, May 3

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) are hosting experts Dave Potter and Marty Schneider for a lesson on the history, science and how-to of cheesemaking. Event (free) includes a demonstration and tasting of queso fresco. At Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Mead & cheese pairing

Thursday, May 4

Fromagination and Bos Meadery team up to feature farm-to-table mead and Roth cheeses made in Monroe. Private Reserve with Hammer Smashed Cherry, Prairie Sunset with Ace of Cascades, Golden Gouda with Cranberry Blossom and GranQueso & Magic Carpet Ride. Tickets ($35) available at cbwcheeseandmead.bpt.me. At 849 E Washington Ave., Suite 116, seatings at 6 and 7:30 pm.