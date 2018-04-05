Eats events

Les Misérables meal at CIRC, the Madison Curd Crawl and the last Taste of the Market Breakfast of the season at the Dane County Farmers Market, this week in events that demand pouvoir au peuple!

Les Misérables meal

Thursday-Saturday, April 5-7

While the musical is being performed at the Overture Center, nearby CIRC has a special showtime menu ($30) inspired by Victor Hugo’s classic tale. First course is a choice of Niçoise salad, salmon rillettes or french onion soup. Second course is a choice of spaghetti squash coconut curry, petite au poivre filet or bouillabaisse. Third course is a choice of profiteroles, passionfruit sorbet or tart au citron. Reservations at http://circmadison.com/dinner-and-a-show/. At 1 W. Dayton St.

Madison curd crawl

Saturday, April 7

Yes, 15 Madison bars and restaurant are serving cheese curds — specially priced — on this crawl. Participating eateries include Nitty Gritty, State Street Brats,Graze, Roast, Red Rock Saloon, The Side Door Grill & Tap, Sconniebar, The Paradise Lounge, Whiskey Jacks, Shamrock Bar & Grille, Lucille, Church Key, Danny’s Pub, Buckingham’s, Argus Bar & Grill, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, City Bar, Bassett Street Brunch Club, The Great Dane and DLUX. Sign up ($10) at tinyurl.com/madisoncurdcrawl to receive your wristband and the suggested crawl schedule. Proceeds benefit She’s the First, a nonprofit that supports girls’ education in low-income countries.

Last indoor farmers’ market

Saturday, April 7

It’s your last chance to catch the famous Taste of the Market Breakfast of the season. This week’s guest chef is Bethany Pieters of Bear & Bottle. Market runs 8 am-noon. Breakfast is served from 8:30 am until sold out. The start of the Saturday market on the Square is April 14.