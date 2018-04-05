Eats events

Les Misérables meal

Thursday-Saturday, April 5-7

While the musical is being performed at the Overture Center, nearby CIRC has a special showtime menu ($30) inspired by Victor Hugo’s classic tale. First course is a choice of Niçoise salad, salmon rillettes or french onion soup. Second course is a choice of spaghetti squash coconut curry, petite au poivre filet or bouillabaisse. Third course is a choice of profiteroles, passionfruit sorbet or tart au citron. Reservations at http://circmadison.com/dinner-and-a-show/ . At 1 W. Dayton St.

Madison curd crawl

Saturday, April 7

Yes, 15 Madison bars and restaurant are serving cheese curds — specially priced — on this crawl. Participating eateries include Nitty Gritty, State Street Brats,Graze, Roast, Red Rock Saloon, The Side Door Grill & Tap, Sconniebar, The Paradise Lounge, Whiskey Jacks, Shamrock Bar & Grille, Lucille, Church Key, Danny’s Pub, Buckingham’s, Argus Bar & Grill, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, City Bar, Bassett Street Brunch Club, The Great Dane and DLUX. Sign up ($10) at tinyurl.com/madisoncurdcrawl to receive your wristband and the suggested crawl schedule. Proceeds benefit She’s the First, a nonprofit that supports girls’ education in low-income countries.

Last indoor farmers’ market

Saturday, April 7

It’s your last chance to catch the famous Taste of the Market Breakfast of the season. This week’s guest chef is Bethany Pieters of Bear & Bottle. Market runs 8 am-noon. Breakfast is served from 8:30 am until sold out. The start of the Saturday market on the Square is April 14.