Eats events

Spring bazaar

Saturday, April 8

See what the FEED Kitchens incubator is all about and sample products from food entrepreneurs at this event. Entrepreneurs: Artesan Fruits, Cajun Cook, FEED Bakery, Madame Chu Delicacies, Mad Maiden Shrub, Nomad 43 Coffee, Mandy’s Mood Foods, Masala Mojo, Tortillas Los Angeles, Waun-A-Que Barbeque, Healthy Food for All. Food carts the Pickle Jar, Cafe Costa Rica and Rodeo Wagon will also be serving dinner. At 1219 N. Sherman Ave., 3:30-6:30 pm.

Spring frokost

Saturday, April 8

It’s time for the Sons of Norway annual frokost (lunch), a buffet featuring smoked salmon, ham, herring, boiled eggs, lefse, heart waffles and fruit soup. Stock up on traditional coffee cakes and Norwegian cookies like rosettes, krumkake and sandbakkels at the accompanying bake sale. More info: call Mary at 608-277-8190. At the Idun Lodge, 2262 Winnebago St., 9 am-noon.

Moules frites dinner

Tuesday, April 11

It’s an all-you-can-eat mussels and frites dinner at the Breakwater. Seatings at 5, 7 and 9 pm. Reserve tickets ($40) by calling 608-416-5388. At 6308 Metropolitan Lane in Monona.