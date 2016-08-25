Eats events

Lesbian pop-up bar heads to Barolo, ice cream social at Sassy Cow Creamery and four-plate tasting hosted by OSS-Madison and Bos Meadery, this week’s events to close out the summer.

by

Lesbian pop-up bar

Friday, Aug. 26

A tavern takeover created to fill the void left by there being no bona fide lesbian bar in town. This month’s pop-up bar is at Barolo, 829 E. Washington Ave., at 7 pm. Details: Lesbian Pop Up Bar // Madison Edition Facebook page.

Ice cream social

Saturday, Aug. 27

Come for the pie and ice cream, stay for the wagon rides and root beer floats. Sassy Cow Creamery will be giving tours of its dairy farm and creamery at this free family-friendly event. At 1492 Bristol Rd., Columbus, noon-5 pm. More info on Sassy Cow’s Facebook page.

Sunday Funday tasting

Sunday, Aug. 28

OSS Madison and Bos Meadery team up for a four-course tasting. Veggie purée paired with Ace Up My Sleeve (hopped mead, gin and rosemary simple syrup); cheese curds tikka masala paired with Magic Carpet Ride (souq mead); grand cru boar brat paired with Hammer Smashed Cherry Old Fashioned (cherry mead, brandy and orange bitters); plus, lemon Italian ice and Equinox mead floats. At OSS, 910 Regent St., 6-8 pm. Tickets ($30) via Brown Paper Tickets.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

  • <
Print

Friday

August 26, 2016

Saturday

August 27, 2016

  • Isthmus Picks

Sunday

August 28, 2016

  • Isthmus Picks

Monday

August 29, 2016

Tuesday

August 30, 2016

Wednesday

August 31, 2016

Thursday

September 1, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer

  • Our guide to food around Madison