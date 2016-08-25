Eats events

Lesbian pop-up bar

Friday, Aug. 26

A tavern takeover created to fill the void left by there being no bona fide lesbian bar in town. This month’s pop-up bar is at Barolo, 829 E. Washington Ave., at 7 pm. Details: Lesbian Pop Up Bar // Madison Edition Facebook page.

Ice cream social

Saturday, Aug. 27

Come for the pie and ice cream, stay for the wagon rides and root beer floats. Sassy Cow Creamery will be giving tours of its dairy farm and creamery at this free family-friendly event. At 1492 Bristol Rd., Columbus, noon-5 pm. More info on Sassy Cow’s Facebook page.

Sunday Funday tasting

Sunday, Aug. 28

OSS Madison and Bos Meadery team up for a four-course tasting. Veggie purée paired with Ace Up My Sleeve (hopped mead, gin and rosemary simple syrup); cheese curds tikka masala paired with Magic Carpet Ride (souq mead); grand cru boar brat paired with Hammer Smashed Cherry Old Fashioned (cherry mead, brandy and orange bitters); plus, lemon Italian ice and Equinox mead floats. At OSS, 910 Regent St., 6-8 pm. Tickets ($30) via Brown Paper Tickets.